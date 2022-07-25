Bare Boards back with ‘The Fantasticks’

WILMINGTON — Bare Boards Theatre Company is preparing for its upcoming production of “The Fantasticks.”

The musical is to be presented Thursday, July 28; Friday the 29th; and Saturday the 30th, at 7:30 p.m. at Wilmington Performing Arts Studio, 40 N. South St. in Wilmington.

“The Fantasticks” is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart.

At the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a simplicity that is both nostalgic and universal. “The Fantasticks” is an intimate show that is punctuated by a beautiful score of memorable songs, many of which have become classics.

The musical is written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt as suggested by a play “Les Romanesque” by Edmond Rostand. Since its opening in May 1960 at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in New York, and its subsequent revival at the Jerry Orbach Theatre, “The Fantasticks” remains the longest-running production of any kind in the history of American theatre.

Bryan Wallingford, the productions’s director, said, “We are so eager to share this show with the community. It has been a dream of both Bare Boards Theatre Co. and Wilmington Performing Arts Studio to collaborate on a production. Ami Gallagher-Filip and Cole Haugh have been gracious hosts.”

The cast features Rachel Beck as The Narrator, Jennah Blair as The Girl, Sterling Goodwin as The Boy, and Grace Vance as The Mute. Bekah Wall and Bryan Wallingford will play The Fathers, and The Actors will be portrayed by Cole Haugh and Jess Yankel. Timothy Larrick will accompany at the piano for the production.

The production staff includes stage management by Alyssa Jenkins and Zach Tillis, light board operation and rehearsal assistance by Linda Mead, stage crew assistance by Myranda Archer, and house management by Kelly Preston. Matthew Spradlin provided musical guidance during early rehearsals.

Ticket reservations are required and can be made online at bbtco.booktix.com. Seating is limited to 60 per performance, festival seating.

Refreshments will be provided by Papsy’s Place during intermission.

Bare Boards Theatre Company is set to present “The Fantasticks” Thursday through Saturday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Fantasticks-1.jpg Bare Boards Theatre Company is set to present “The Fantasticks” Thursday through Saturday.