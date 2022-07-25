East Clinton Class of ‘77 reunites

The East Clinton Class of 1977 celebrated its 45th reunion Saturday night at Snow Hill Country Club as class members and their spouses came together for the first time in at least 35 years. From left are Patti Sharp Flint, Pam Funk Earley, Judy DeVoe Hovanec, John Ertel, Robin Huff Ertel, Dean Wilson, Jill Showen Gleaton, Joan Waddell Hinman, John Wolfe, Vickie Knauff Ertel, Geoff Dun, Beth Woods Zink, Chuck Morris, Dick Watters, Dennis Watson, Pat Faehnle, Rose Fisher Merkowitz Keith Knauff, Becky Hart Ream, Doug Hessler, Joyce Throckmortan, Debbie Pinkerton Johnson, Joni Hessler Duggins, Greg Hill, Steve Janasov, Billy Creamer. Not pictured is Jack Anderson (Where did you go Jack?)

The East Clinton Class of 1977 celebrated its 45th reunion Saturday night at Snow Hill Country Club as class members and their spouses came together for the first time in at least 35 years. From left are Patti Sharp Flint, Pam Funk Earley, Judy DeVoe Hovanec, John Ertel, Robin Huff Ertel, Dean Wilson, Jill Showen Gleaton, Joan Waddell Hinman, John Wolfe, Vickie Knauff Ertel, Geoff Dun, Beth Woods Zink, Chuck Morris, Dick Watters, Dennis Watson, Pat Faehnle, Rose Fisher Merkowitz Keith Knauff, Becky Hart Ream, Doug Hessler, Joyce Throckmortan, Debbie Pinkerton Johnson, Joni Hessler Duggins, Greg Hill, Steve Janasov, Billy Creamer. Not pictured is Jack Anderson (Where did you go Jack?) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_ECHS-class-of-77.jpg The East Clinton Class of 1977 celebrated its 45th reunion Saturday night at Snow Hill Country Club as class members and their spouses came together for the first time in at least 35 years. From left are Patti Sharp Flint, Pam Funk Earley, Judy DeVoe Hovanec, John Ertel, Robin Huff Ertel, Dean Wilson, Jill Showen Gleaton, Joan Waddell Hinman, John Wolfe, Vickie Knauff Ertel, Geoff Dun, Beth Woods Zink, Chuck Morris, Dick Watters, Dennis Watson, Pat Faehnle, Rose Fisher Merkowitz Keith Knauff, Becky Hart Ream, Doug Hessler, Joyce Throckmortan, Debbie Pinkerton Johnson, Joni Hessler Duggins, Greg Hill, Steve Janasov, Billy Creamer. Not pictured is Jack Anderson (Where did you go Jack?) Submitted photo