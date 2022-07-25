WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 18 and July 22:

• Karie Price, 32, of Waverly, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from July 20, 2022-July 20, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. The license was destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges are granted effective August 4. Additional charges of marijuana possession and failure to control were dismissed.

• Mikeah Trotter, 46, of Lynchburg, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Trotter must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A one-way traffic violation and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Lauren Slosar, 37, of Medina, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Slosar must complete a two-year non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test and a left-of-center violation were dismissed.

• Jeffrey Miracle, 49, disorderly conduct, open container, sentenced to 30 days in jail (15 days suspended), fined $400, assessed $340 court costs. Miracle must not consume alcohol or commit any further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A second open container charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Sweet, 28, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, resisting arrest, sentenced to 28 days in jail, assessed $340 court costs. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Turner, 66, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Turner must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

