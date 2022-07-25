Clinton County broadband study available online

Readers interested in a feasibility study that examines strategies, tools and data for broadband expansion in Clinton County may want to access online the entire “Clinton County Comprehensive Strategic Broadband Plan”.

The URL to access the complete study, prepared by a consulting group and others, is https://bit.ly/3RYC8Mo .

The News Journal published an article Friday, July 22 that contained some highlights from the lengthy document. The document includes recommendations on which sections of Clinton County be rated as highest priority for broadband expansion.

These are consultants’ recommendations, not pledges to do build-out projects.

The online document contains 10 census tract maps of potential projects, with the first four maps showing the four sections in the county rated as highest priority for broadband expansion.

The maps of the areas that are recommended as highest priority for expansion can be found on pages 6 through 13. Six more census tract maps are shown on pages 14 through 25.

The document’s “Executive Summary” — placed at the beginning — lists those 10 Clinton County census tracts in order of recommendation, with the first four rated highest priority.

A viewer can use a zoom-in function to enlarge the maps.

