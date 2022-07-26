Leesburg boy dies in ATV accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY — An 11-year-old Leesburg boy was killed in an ATV accident Saturday in Highland County.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his office received a 911 call reporting the accident in Fairfield Township at 4:07 p.m.

Blake Hurless was riding an ATV on his family’s property when the vehicle flipped on top of him. Hurless was wearing a helmet at the time of accident, the sheriff said.

Hurless was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Avondale, where he died from injuries, according to Barrera.

