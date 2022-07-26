Kirk House massage therapy in works

WILMINGTON — Sugartree Street will soon have a new business that will help you relax as well as ease your pain.

Kirk House Massage will be offering its massage therapy services at 72 W. Sugartree St. — the previous location of Art House.

“I’m super excited about it,” said owner Jessica Kirk, a licensed massage therapist. “It’s kind of dream location.”

Kirk is happy to be at a busy location in Wilmington, where they’ll offer a peaceful spot for patients during the daytime.

Kirk House will provide therapy for athletes, prenatal therapy, and treatment for the elderly and children, among others. She also hopes to work with the local VA to provide therapy for veterans.

Right now, she’s partnered with Freedom Flag Properties to do the renovations on the building. She advised the new location will also allow them to have a room for boutique-style items to be displayed. She’s hoping to work with local sellers.

“We also want to get involved with the DORA program for big events and hope to open for large events,” she said, adding they’ve been talking with the Chamber of Commerce. “We’re hoping to provide chair massages during large events where people can pay by the minute for massages.”

Before finding their current location, they had a location in Fairborn which had to shut down due to COVID.

Finding the Sugartree location posting in June was a blessing, said Kirk.

“We had been searching, and other locations were either too big or too pricey. So to have something in that area, that price was amazing,” she said. “I had been looking for a location since this is where I’m from.”

The goal is to have it open the first weekend in August with a grand opening planned for mid-August.

For more information about Kirk House Massage, visit their Facebook page, call them at 937-725-6488, or email them at [email protected]

She hopes to have their website — kirkhousemassage.com — back up and running soon.

