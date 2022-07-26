SWMD: Drop-off recycling lot in city to be closed for maintenance 4 days next week

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is pleased to announce that the Drop-Off Recycling lot at 1274 W. Main St. (near the fairgrounds) will be getting a much-needed make over next week.

The lot will be closed to the public beginning on Monday, August 1 until the anticipated completion on Thursday, August 4. Work will entail new asphalt, grading, drainage and added green space.

While we understand this may be an inconvenience for some of our users, it will undoubtedly be worth it.

SWMD notes that comingled recyclables may still be dropped-off in green containers at any one of our other five locations across the county:

• 1274 W. Main St, Wilmington (JFS parking lot)

• 7277 SR 134 (Liberty Twp. Meeting House)

• On S. Wright St. (across from the post office)

• 449 S. Jackson St., Sabina (public swimming pool)

• 141 W. Main St., New Vienna (Peoples Bank)

Corrugated cardboard recyclers may either chose to hold onto their cardboard until the Main Street location reopens; or, the cardboard can be accepted at a special container at the City of Wilmington’s Sanitary Landfill at 397 S. Nelson Ave. Monday-Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

We thank our users for their patience and cannot wait to see how our oldest and largest location looks once the project is complete.

