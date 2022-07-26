UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Monday, July 25-Friday, July 29

• Vacation Bible School at Richland United Methodist Church, 52 Melvin Road, July 25-29. The theme is “Put On The Armor of God.” Time for VBS is 9:15-11:30 a.m. Children age 3 through those entering grade 7 are invited to attend.

Wednesday, July 27

• Soup and Salad bar at Aging Up senior facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave. 11:30-1 p.m. each Wednesday. Cost $7.50 all you can eat. Open to public.

July 28-30

• Bare Boards Theatre Co. presents ‘The Fantasticks’ — a musical by Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt — at Wilmington Performing Arts Studio, 40 N. South St., Wilmington, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28; Friday, July 29; and Saturday, July 30. Ticket reservations should be made online at bbtco.booktix.com (festival seating). Visit bareboardstheatre.com for more information.

Thursday, July 28

• Free community dinner hosted by Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 in the fellowship hall of the church. Enjoy burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks at Center and Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Saturday, July 30

• Riders in the Sky with “40 years of western music and tall tales” in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Township Talk — featuring Liberty, Richland, Wayne, and Wilson Townships — presented by Clinton County Historical Society and Genealogical Society 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Provides you with materials you need to learn about the county. Open to both members and non-members at no cost; donation asked if you find your visit worthwhile. Family tree forms, research charts; Celebrating Clinton County pencils given out, coloring sheets and crayons for kids 7 and under. Also a short museum scavenger hunt.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Sunday, July 31

• Ice Cream Social at Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District firehouse 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Ice cream and cookies will be served at the firehouse at 7211 North SR 134.

Monday, August 1

• 3M Club — Monday Morning Men’s Club for senior men in the area. Held 9-10 a.m. at Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center, 150 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. Speaker will be Patrick Haley, formerly both a Clinton County Sheriff and a Clinton County Commissioner. Free continental breakfast.

Tuesday, August 2

• Free school supplies for elementary-aged students grades 1-6 in the Blanchester community 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 — or whenever supplies are gone — in the Fellowship Hall of Blanchester United Methodist Church.

Wednesday, August 3

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. RSVP day before at 937-382-7170.

Thursday, August 4

• Booklovers Blanchester area book discussion group will be held at Blanchester Public Library instead of at Grace UMC, Blanchester, at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 4 discussing “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks. Anyone interested may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the library.

Friday, August 5

• Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoc, and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy — free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 on Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

• ‘All My Rowdy Friends’ Hank Williams Jr. Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 6

• Bennie & The Jets Elton John Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Monthly breakfast at Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 8-11 a.m. Cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs. Open to public.

• Cuba Friends Ice Cream Social 4-7 p.m. Saturday at 5801 Cuba Road. All invited. Full menu with pulled pork, smothered steak, hot dogs, slaw, baked beans, pie, homemade ice cream. Silent auction 4-6 p.m.

• American Lotus Celebration 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at East End Docks, Cowan Lake State Park (Yankee Road off SR 350). Includes pontoon excursion to lotus with a naturalist, food trucks, watercolor workshop (adults and kids — 10-noon and 2-4 p.m.), craft vendors, kids’ activities, animal encounters, yoga and more. More info at FB page @friendscaringforcowanlake.

Saturday, August 13

• Johnny Folsom 4 — Johnny Cash Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• ‘Conversation that Counts’ focused on the constitutional arguments underpinning the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, facilitated by Clinton County A.C.T, 10:15-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kirk Room of Wilmington Public Library.

Friday, August 19

• Party in the Park featuring Flashback performing 6-10 p.m. in Blanchester. Food trucks available at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

• 20 Ride — Zac Brown Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 27

• Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 Broadway St., Blanchester. Free parking and no admission cost. Featuring handmade crafts, specialty items and boutique items.

• Township Talk — featuring Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships — presented by Clinton County Historical Society and Genealogical Society 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Provides you with materials you need to learn about the county. Open to both members and non-members at no cost; donation asked if you find your visit worthwhile. Family tree forms, research charts; Celebrating Clinton County pencils given out, coloring sheets and crayons for kids 7 and under. Also a short museum scavenger hunt.