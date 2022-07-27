Wilmington’s HR director now interim city administrator

WILMINGTON — Mayor John Stanforth has announced a change in the Wilmington city administrator position, effective immediately.

Brad Reynolds, current HR Director for the city, will also serve as interim city administrator until a replacement for former administrator Greg Muenchen — who is no longer with the city — is identified.

Reynolds will also coordinate “an extensive candidate search for the permanent city administrator at a later date” he told the News Journal.

The position is appointed by and reports directly to the mayor.

At the May 5 meeting of city council, Reynolds was announced as the city’s new HR director by Mayor Stanforth.

On April 20, then-City Administrator Marian Miller notified the mayor of her decision to resign her position, and later her resignation was accepted with an effective date of May 31, with the mayor stating that Miller “will continue operating as a valued member of my administration and work to transition administrative leadership.”

On Monday, April 25, the News Journal received an email from then-HR director Muenchen — who had served in that capacity for two years — stating, “Beginning today, I will serve as City Administrator while Marian Miller is on leave.”

In July 2017, city council approved an ordinance changing the title of “Executive Assistant to the Mayor” — in which Miller was serving — to “City Administrator.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Wilmington-city-logo-3.jpg