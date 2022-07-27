WPD: Suspect arrested on child porn charges

WILMINGTON — Police arrested a subject on child pornography charges.

At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Wilmington Police Department served a warrant at 46 E. Truesdell St. on someone allegedly receiving and disseminating child porn photos.

Police Chief Ron Fithen stated in a news release that police received information about the alleged offense from I.C.A.C. — the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program — “a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing over 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement, dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children” according to its website.

“Det. (Codey) Juillerat spearheaded the investigation and determined that there was enough probable cause to petition for a search warrant at that location,” stated Fithen.

The warrant was issued with assistance from the Wilmington Police Department Special Response Team.

The Building and Zoning Department was called to the scene with responding officers advising the living conditions inside the residence as “one of the worst they have ever seen,” the release stated.

The investigation is still ongoing and no suspect information is being provided at this time, Fithen said.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_WPD-Badge.jpg