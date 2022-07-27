CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Wilmington male for alleged domestic violence at 10:08 p.m. on July 25. The report lists a Wilmington female as the victim and that she had apparent minor injuries. The incident took place on Northview Road in Blanchester/Marion Township.

• At 4 a.m. on July 24, deputies responded to a State Route 730 residence in Blanchester/Marion Township in reference to a truck on fire in a garage. The report indicates this was part of domestic dispute. A 41-year-old Blanchester female was listed as the suspect.

• At 1:53 p.m. on July 22, a 34-year-old Wilmington male reported the tires on his vehicle were slashed at the 100 block of Lebanon Road in Clarksville/Adams Township. The report lists a 28-year-old Wilmington female – an ex of the victim – was listed as a suspect.

• At 6:29 p.m. on July 24, a 67-year-old Clarksville male reported a tractor was stolen from a farm on South Beechgrove Road. The report lists a John Deere 4720 with a front loader — valued at $40,000 — as the stolen item. The report indicates a barn door and a cattle gate were damaged.

• At 12:19 p.m. on July 24, a 25-year-old female from Pennysylania reported her truck and horse trailer were stolen. The report lists a white 2001 Ford F250 as the stolen vehicle and a Blake County Sundowner goose-neck trailer as the stolen horse trailer.

• At 6 p.m. on July 20, a 63-year-old Martinsville female reported items were stolen from a vacant property she owns on State Route 28 outside of Martinsville. The report indicates over $6,000 worth of items were taken including a riding mower.

• At 8:31 p.m. on July 25, a 66-year-old Blanchester/Vernon Township female reported multiple items were stolen from their residence on Reeder Road. The report indicates deputies were waiting for a list of taken items from the victim.

