Throwback Thursday: Boy Scout Troop 41

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 27, 1971:

Nationally

‘Moon Landing May Be Off’

“SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) — The Apollo 15 astronauts scheduled an early one-second burn of their main engine today to determine if they will be able to make a landing on the moon. … There is a short circuit someplace in the engine-firing system. If the power plant fires (up), despite the short, David R. Scott, James B. Irwin and Alfred M. Worden will be ‘go’ for the lunar landing on Friday.”

• “Agreement has been reached on a new two-year contract for 17,000 Western Union Telegraph Co. employees, ending a 57-day nationwide strike.”

Locally

‘Few County 18-Year-Olds Are registered To Vote’

“As of today, only 99 young Clinton Countians who are 18 or older or who will be 18 by the next general election Nov. 2 have registered as voters following the recent Constitutional amendment signed by President Richard M. Nixon July 1, the Clinton County Board of Elections announced.” This figure is “less than six percent of all the county’s potential voters in this category.”

• Wilmington High School alum and offensive lineman Mike Wilson was pictured during Bengals’ training camp at Wilmington College squaring off against defensive lineman Ron Carpenter. Wilson was later held out of practice due to a swollen achilles tendon. Quarterback Greg Cook stayed inside and “worked on prescribed exercises for his arm in the college swimming pool.”

• In 4-H news, the Wilmington Saddlelites met at the home of Ralph Stotts, with refreshments served by Mary Ann Hicks, stated 4-H reporter Susan Stotts.

The Sabina Blue Ribbon Winners met at John Watson’s, where Charles Andrew Jr. acted as judge in a swine judging contest, Lisa Saville reported.

CYH Linger-After met a the home of Karen Stevens where a goodbye initiation was held for seniors Dianne Bonecutter, Stanley Baker, Martha Haynie and Charolette Simmons, Secretary Pam Harford reported. Also present were Gary Fenner, Pam Osterle, Ron Merkle, Pete Eveland, Betsy Zurface, Hugh Vance, Jeff Clark, Debbie Gray, Stanley Baker, Lyn Craig, Marsha Powers, Karen Harford, Bob Curtis, Kevin Boring, Susan Murphy, Mike Newkirk, Arthur Schoenthal, Rev. Arthur Merkle, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Zurface, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Lewis and Stacy, Mr. and Mrs. Marlin Little, Doug and Tonya Little, Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Foster and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Stevens.

• Playing at the Murphy Theatre were Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw in “Love Story”; at the drive-in were James Garner in “Support Your Local Gunfighter” and Frank Sinatra in “Dirty Dingus McGee.”

• “We’re Now Air Conditioned” stated an ad by Wilmington Coin laundry”, “the only coin laundry in town that is.”

Shown is New Vienna Boy Scout Troop 41 in November 1948. Shown are Jerry Cline, Grant Faris, James Porter Jr., Jack Parisey, Kenneth Davis, Larry Johnson, and John Fenwick.