Signs point to bustling area

Downtown is bustling with bucket trucks Thursday to mark upcoming events. The Murphy Theatre marquee — currently announcing the Riders in the Sky performance Saturday night — and lighted sign undergoes maintenance, while a city worker puts up signs announcing that the Corn Festival is coming up Sept. 9-11.
