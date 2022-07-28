Signs point to bustling area

Downtown is bustling with bucket trucks Thursday to mark upcoming events. The Murphy Theatre marquee — currently announcing the Riders in the Sky performance Saturday night — and lighted sign undergoes maintenance, while a city worker puts up signs announcing that the Corn Festival is coming up Sept. 9-11.

Tom Barr | News Journal