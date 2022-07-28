CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Quick Stop, 520 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington, July 15.

Critical: Cartons of shell eggs found stored above ready-to-eat foods. Raw animal foods must be stored below (or bottom shelf) to prevent contamination.

Non-critical: Paper towels missing at hand sink at beverage counter. Thermometer missing in milk cooler. Dispensing containers in cappuccino and sugar machines missing common name labels. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Trash debris on ground next to dumpsters and building. Boxes of cigarettes and other supplies blocking access to 3-compartment sink.

• Autumn Years Nursing Center, 580 E. Washington St., Sabina, July 8.

Critical: Six-door Glenco cooler has elevated air temperature readings: 43-46°F. Cold TCS foods must be maintained 41°F or less. Employee stated will rearrange and reposition food boxes for better air flow and will check/monitor food and equipment.

Non-critical: Boxes of cups stored on floor in storage building. Corrected. Ice accumulated in chest freezer. Ansul system/fire safety equipment has a red tag of non-compliance.

• Flagway, 373 W. Washington St., Sabina, July 8.

Non-critical: Plates available for customer self-service were displayed food contact surface up. Person In Charge corrected and inverted plates. Soda spillage on floor near soda bib rack. Hand dryer in women’s restroom nonfunctional. PIC placed paper towels at hand sink.

• Maine & Clark/Sunoco, 480 E. Main St., Wilmington, July 15.

Non-critical: Cappuccino dispensing container missing common name label. Microwave is in poor condition/needs replacement (inside surfaces have burnt evidence and plate is broken). Light above 3-sink is not working. Soda spillage found around soda bag in box rack.

• Big Lots, 1302 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 5.

No concerns at time of visit.

• Thousand Trails Canteen, 1786 SR 380, Wilmington, July 15.

No concerns at time of visit.

• Caesar Creek Ice Cream, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, July 9.

Non-critical: Facility has food handler license but needs manager certification for Class 3 license.

• The Donut Shop, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, July 9.

Everything looks good. Thank you!

• Grandma’s Groceries, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, July 9.

Everything looks good. Thank you.

• Campfire Grill, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, July 9.

Everything looks good. No violations at this time.

