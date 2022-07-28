CCSO seek information on theft suspect

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr. is requesting assistance in identifying an individual believed to be responsible for several recent thefts in Clinton County as well as in Muskingum County.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office recently recovered a John Deere tractor that had been stolen from an Adams Township farm.

The suspect in the theft left the tractor at a location where they then stole a pickup truck with a horse trailer attached. The stolen horse trailer was later recovered in the parking lot of a local elementary school where the suspect had abandoned it, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to advise of the recovery of the pickup truck in their county where the suspect then stole another vehicle which contained a camera that captured his image. A photo of the suspect was obtained from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone that may have additional information pertaining to this incident or knows the individual in this photo, please contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 937-382-1611 or via the CCSO website at https://clintonsheriff.com/crime-tipline.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-6.jpg The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about this theft suspect. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Screenshot-489-.jpg The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about this theft suspect. Courtesy phoio