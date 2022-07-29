N. Mulberry work progressing

The City of Wilmington continues its street improvement projects on North Mulberry Street. According to the city’s website wilmingtonoh.org, new pavement is being added on Mulberry Street from Locust Street to Xenia Avenue along with New York Avenue from Xenia Avenue to A Street. They are also replacing the water main, replacing all lead water service lines, repairing damaged sidewalks, providing continuous pedestrian access, and installing ADA-compliant ramps at intersections.

The City of Wilmington continues its street improvement projects on North Mulberry Street. According to the city’s website wilmingtonoh.org, new pavement is being added on Mulberry Street from Locust Street to Xenia Avenue along with New York Avenue from Xenia Avenue to A Street. They are also replacing the water main, replacing all lead water service lines, repairing damaged sidewalks, providing continuous pedestrian access, and installing ADA-compliant ramps at intersections. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Construct2.jpg The City of Wilmington continues its street improvement projects on North Mulberry Street. According to the city’s website wilmingtonoh.org, new pavement is being added on Mulberry Street from Locust Street to Xenia Avenue along with New York Avenue from Xenia Avenue to A Street. They are also replacing the water main, replacing all lead water service lines, repairing damaged sidewalks, providing continuous pedestrian access, and installing ADA-compliant ramps at intersections. Mark Huber | News Journal