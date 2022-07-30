OVI checkpoint results from Friday evening

HILLSBORO – The Ohio State Highway Patrol — with assistance from the Hillsboro Police Department, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation — conducted an OVI checkpoint on US 62 from 7-9 p.m. Friday.

A total of 720 vehicles were checked with zero vehicles being diverted for suspicion of OVI, according to a news release from the OSHP Wilmington Post.

In addition to the actual checkpoint, officers from participating agencies conducted saturation patrols in the area from 6 p.m.. until 6 a.m. An additional driver was arrested on a felony warrant from an officer working saturation patrol.

Federal grant money supported the OVI checkpoint and saturation patrols.

