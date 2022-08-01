TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, Aug. 1, the 213th day of 2022. There are 152 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Aug. 1, 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.

On this date:

In 1907, the U.S. Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. Air Force.

In 1944, an uprising broke out in Warsaw, Poland, against Nazi occupation; the revolt lasted two months before collapsing.

In 1957, the United States and Canada announced they had agreed to create the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).

In 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, went on an armed rampage at the University of Texas in Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while he was perched in the clock tower of the main campus building. (Whitman, who had also slain his wife and mother hours earlier, was finally gunned down by police.)

In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley confirmed they’d been secretly married 11 weeks earlier. (Presley filed for divorce from Jackson in January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences.)

In 2001, Pro Bowl tackle Korey Stringer, 27, died of heat stroke, a day after collapsing at the Minnesota Vikings’ training camp on the hottest day of the year.

In 2007, the eight-lane Interstate 35W bridge, a major Minneapolis artery, collapsed into the Mississippi River during evening rush hour, killing 13 people.

In 2011, Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords returned to the House for the first time since being shot in Jan. 2011 to cast a “yes” vote.

In 2014, a medical examiner ruled that a New York City police officer’s chokehold caused the death of Eric Garner, whose videotaped arrest and final pleas of “I can’t breathe!” had sparked outrage.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 85. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 72. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 69. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 62. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 49. Actor Jason Momoa is 43.