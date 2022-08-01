Wilmington Kiwanis at Division 4 meeting

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Kiwanis Club participated at the Division 4 Kiwanis Council Meeting in Kettering at Christ United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 27.

Division 4 Lt. Governor Larry Hudson presided over the Division Council Meeting, where 11 Dayton Area Kiwanis Clubs were present.

Wilmington Kiwanis Club presented the guest speaker for the Evening, Buckeye Girls State Governor 2022 Vinaya Sivakumar of Mason, Ohio, a senior at Ursuline Academy in Cincinnati. She spoke to the Kiwanians on her Buckeye Girls State experience and duties as governor.

From left are Division 4 Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Larry Hudson, Buckeye Girls State Governor Vinaya Sivakumar, and Kiwanian Vermon L. Dillon gifting the guest speaker with a West Virginia Boys State staff T-shirt. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_kiwanis-2.jpg From left are Division 4 Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Larry Hudson, Buckeye Girls State Governor Vinaya Sivakumar, and Kiwanian Vermon L. Dillon gifting the guest speaker with a West Virginia Boys State staff T-shirt. Submitted photos From left are Kiwanian Terri Thobaben, Buckeye Girls State Governor Vinaya Sivakumar, and Kiwanian Vermon L. Dillon. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_kiwanis-1.jpg From left are Kiwanian Terri Thobaben, Buckeye Girls State Governor Vinaya Sivakumar, and Kiwanian Vermon L. Dillon. Submitted photos