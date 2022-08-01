CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville, July 19.

Critical: Slices of bologna, ham and cheese in plastic wrap are not labeled or dated. Sauces in individual cups are not labeled or dated by pizza display warmer. There are lots of flies in the kitchen area. Please contact licensed pest control operator.

Non-critical: Bucket of potatoes (potato wedges) in water on floor in walk-in cooler covered with tray. All foods must be properly covered (protected) and be stored at least 6 inches off the floor to prevent any possible contamination and for ease of cleaning. There was trash on floor of walk-in cooler.

Facility needs to have fire inspection done because of cords hanging throughout the facility and because of prep cooler in front of side access door.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 16.

• Subway, 2855-B SR 73 South, Wilmington, July 18. Follow-up.

Four previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: Employee working in the facility with beard and no beard restraint. Vegetable prep sink drain — when water is released from sink, water goes all over the floor. Air gap not properly lined up, causing water to go all over the floor. Cracked floor tile in front of soda boxes. Stained floor tile throughout kitchen.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, July 18. Follow-up.

Non-critical: Walk-in freezer door not shutting properly due to ice build-up around freezer seal. Seals on slushie machine are dirty. Walls by hot-holding and in middle prep room are dirty. Overall sanitation improving. Thank you.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 12.

• The Outpost, 3992 SR 730, Wilmington, July 19.

Critical: Medications stored over top of food items on retail shelf. Medications just need to be moved so they are not above food items, that could cause possible contamination.

Non-critical: No procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting and diarrhea. Test strips for 3-compartment sink are not available to test sanitizer solutions.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 22. Follow-up #2.

Previous violations corrected. Warewash machine gauge 184°F. Updated tag located on Ansul system. Thanks for cooperation.

• The Fishing Pole Bait Shop, 5071 SR 350 West, Clarksville, July 19.

Everything looks good. Thank you.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Restaurant-Inspections.jpg