Donates to Ronald McDonald House

Parker Dean donated the beef — 780 pounds — from his prize-winning heifer at the 2022 Clinton County Fair to the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati, which provides lodging and more to families of kids receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital. The Deans thank The Local Butcher of Athens, Ohio for working them in and processing the beef. Shown are Parker and Haley Dean and father Rob Dean with Ronald McDonald House staff.

