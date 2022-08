WHS Class of ‘77 sets reunion

Wilmington High School Class of 1977 45th Reunion will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at McCoy Catering, 1130 Gurneyville Road, Wilmington

Cost is $30 per person. Food choices are still pending, but it will be a dinner. Bring your own bottle.

Please send money to: Connie McKinney, 319 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, OH 45177, or email [email protected]

Follow the Facebook group at Wilmington Hurricanes Class of 1977.