UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Wednesday, August 3

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. RSVP day before at 937-382-7170.

Thursday, August 4

• Booklovers Blanchester area book discussion group will be held at Blanchester Public Library instead of at Grace UMC, Blanchester, at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 4 discussing “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks. Anyone interested may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the library.

• Clinton County Alzheimer’s Support Group at Cape May meets Thursday, Aug 4, and every first Thursday of the month 6:30-8 p.m. in the Campus Center at 150 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. For more information, contact Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995 or at [email protected]

Friday, August 5

• Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoc, and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy — free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 on Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

• ‘All My Rowdy Friends’ Hank Williams Jr. Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 6

• Bennie & The Jets Elton John Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Monthly breakfast at Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 8-11 a.m. Cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs. Open to public.

• Cuba Friends Ice Cream Social 4-7 p.m. Saturday at 5801 Cuba Road. All invited. Full menu with pulled pork, smothered steak, hot dogs, slaw, baked beans, pie, homemade ice cream. Silent auction 4-6 p.m.

• American Lotus Celebration 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at East End Docks, Cowan Lake State Park (Yankee Road off SR 350). Includes pontoon excursion to lotus with a naturalist, food trucks, watercolor workshop (adults and kids — 10-noon and 2-4 p.m.), craft vendors, kids’ activities, animal encounters, yoga and more. More info at FB page @friendscaringforcowanlake.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, August 8

• Wilmington Garden Club meeting has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at First Christian Church to allow time for hostess and committee sign-ups. Anyone unable to attend is asked to notify Vicki Trapp to indicate their choices.

Wednesday, August 10

• Wilmington community blood drive hosted monthly by CMH Regional Health System monthly noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 610 West Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Saturday, August 13

• Johnny Folsom 4 — Johnny Cash Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• ‘Conversation that Counts’ focused on the constitutional arguments underpinning the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, facilitated by Clinton County A.C.T, 10:15-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kirk Room of Wilmington Public Library.

Monday, Aug. 15

• 3M Club — Monday Morning Men’s Club for senior men in the area. Held 9-10 a.m. at Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center, 150 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. Speaker will be Taylor Stuckert, who is the Executive Director of the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission. Free continental breakfast.

Friday, August 19

• Party in the Park featuring Flashback performing 6-10 p.m. in Blanchester. Food trucks available at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

• 13th Annual Dinner in the Fields Clinton County Leadership Institute fundraiser Saturday August 20. Social hour at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m., then the fun pie auction following dinner. At Nutrien Ag Solutions, 2022 Gleason Road, Wilmington. Tickets $40 available through Aug. 15 for purchase via LeadershipClinton.org, in-person at the office at 2333 Rombach Avenue, and at all Clinton County Peoples Bank locations. Tickets limited, so purchase early.

• 20 Ride — Zac Brown Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 27

• Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 Broadway St., Blanchester. Free parking and no admission cost. Featuring handmade crafts, specialty items and boutique items.

• Township Talk — featuring Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships — presented by Clinton County Historical Society and Genealogical Society 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Provides you with materials you need to learn about the county. Open to both members and non-members at no cost; donation asked if you find your visit worthwhile. Family tree forms, research charts; Celebrating Clinton County pencils given out, coloring sheets and crayons for kids 7 and under. Also a short museum scavenger hunt.

Saturday, Sept. 3

• The French Family Band country music family band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

