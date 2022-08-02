Public meets first responders at local National Night Out ‘til 8:00 tonight

WILMINGTON — Members of the Wilmington Police Department and Fire Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office are hosting National Night out 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wal-Mart in Wilmington.

Kids and adults get to mingle with and learn from our first responders as part of the nationwide event.

Most if not all of the police and fire departments of Clinton County have equipment and officers on hand from Blanchester to Sabina to Martinsville to points in-between. Plus enjoy free hot dogs and burgers as well as a lot of giveaway goodies from the officers and participants.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal