WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY

The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department and as a service to the community by the News Journal.

If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382 TIPS (8477). Do not attempt to detain a suspect yourself. All suspects are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in a court of law.

• Daniel Ray Brewer Jr. — White male, age 48, 6-1, 225 lbs. Last known address was A Street in Wilmington. Brewer has several felony outstanding warrants. He is wanted: out of Greene County on a theft charge; out of Wilmington PD on a failure to appear and operating a vehicle while under the influence; out of Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for burglary/breaking & entering; and out of Warren County for breaking & entering.

• Christopher R. Alexander — White male, age 35, 5-9, 175 lbs. Last known address was S. South St. in Wilmington. He is wanted: out of Wilmington PD for failure to appear on a possession of drug instrument charge; on a felony warrant out of Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on aggravated possession of drugs, safecracking and theft. He is known to frequent the area of S. Walnut St., E. Truesdell St. and Doan St.

