Community Action honors 3 homemakers

Three homemakers employed by Clinton County Community Action were recently recognized and provided a certificate due to positive comments made by their clients. The homemaking program assists Clinton County seniors with homemaking services enabling them to remain in their homes. Pictured are Aysha Lowman, Jessie Damron, and Karen Stewart.

