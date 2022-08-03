Clinton County grand jury indicts two in shooting, beating

WILMINGTON — A grand jury has indicted a Blanchester-area man for allegedly shooting an individual in the leg.

Michael S. Lawson, 41 of McJunkin Road, Blanchester, was indicted on a count of felonious assault — a second-degree felony (F2) — and a count of having a weapon while under disability (F3).

Lawson and Andrew E. Jones had a verbal altercation in mid-May at Lawson’s home, according to an affidavit by a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office detective.

Several hours later, Jones reportedly was sleeping in his parked truck on Shawnee Trace Road when Lawson, Randall Wayne Baker, 41, of the Blanchester area, and several other males arrived at the site “and were armed with various weapons,” the affidavit stated, not identifying by name the other males.

Jones reported that he exited his truck, armed with a steel stake, and was confronted by Baker and Lawson. The other males reported that Baker repeatedly ordered Lawson to shoot Jones, stated the affidavit.

Lawson allegedly fired a shot that hit near Jones’ feet.

Then, “a short time later, after repeated orders by Baker, Lawson fired a second shot” at Jones which hit him in the lower left leg, the affidavit stated.

As he lay on the ground, Jones was struck repeatedly by Lawson, Baker and the others, according to the affidavit.

Jones was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with the gunshot wound, which was described as serious in the court paper.

The scene was processed for evidence, and a cartridge casing, an aluminum softball bat, a knife, a steel stake, and blood on the driveway were recovered.

At Lawson’s first appearance in court, bond was set at $50,000 cash or court-approved surety plus a $10,000 signature recognizance bond.

Stemming from the same incident, Randall Wayne Baker, 41 of Shawnee Trace Road, Blanchester was indicted on a charge of complicity to felonious assault (F2) and a charge of aggravated menacing (M1). Baker’s bond also was set at $50,000 cash or court-approved surety plus a $10,000 signature recognizance bond.

In a separate matter, grand jurors indicted Brandon K. Doughman, 42 of Martinsville, on three counts of domestic violence (all F3s) and one count of disrupting public communications services (F4).

The three domestic violence counts refer to three separate alleged incidents, all with the same alleged victim: On Feb. 5, 2022, April 16, 2022, and on or about June 7, 2022 to June 8, 2022.

According to the indictment papers, Doughman had two prior convictions for domestic violence, one in Highland County and the other in Clinton County.

Amy M. Kiphart, 52 of Wilmington, has been indicted for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI) of alcohol and/or a drug of abuse. The two counts of OVI (both F3s) stem from April 28, with Count 2 expressly noting a reported blood-alcohol level at the time of the OVI.

Kiphart has been convicted within the past 20 years of a felony violation of a related offense of impaired driving, stated the indictment paperwork.

Robert Thomas Powell, 34 of the Midland area, was indicted on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), two charges of receiving stolen property (both F4s), and on a charge of theft (F5).

He is alleged to have stolen on Sept. 23, 2021 a 2005 GMC Sierra. He also is alleged to have received between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29, 2021 a 2003 Ford F-250 truck, with Powell either knowing or having reasonable cause to believe the truck had been obtained by theft.

The indictment document also alleges Powell took a utility trailer on Sept. 23, and received a utility trailer on Sept. 29 when he knew or had reasonable cause to believe it had been stolen. For the four theft-related charges, there are two separate victims reported.

Below are the names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Paul D. Jernigan, 25 of Vandalia, is indicted on a charge of complicity to tampering with records (F3), complicity to forgery (F4), complicity to written notice of tampering or nonfunction (F4), and on a charge of complicity to grand theft (F4).

• Devin A. Young, 26 of Dayton, is indicted on a charge of complicity to tampering with records (F3), complicity to forgery (F4), complicity to written notice of tampering or nonfunction (F4), and on a charge of complicity to grand theft.

• Devin A. Young, 26 of Dayton, is indicted on a charge of trafficking marijuana (F3), trafficking in hashish (F3), possessing marijuana (F5), and on a charge of possessing hashish (F5).

• Matthew L. Fulton, 36 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5).

• Darryl Lee Kinder, 59 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F2).

• Nicholas A. Wallace, 39 of Martinsville, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Matthew A. Boothe, 40 of Xenia, is indicted on a charge of possessing a drug (F5).

• Katlyn N. Bobbitt, 23 of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Crystal L. Coburn, 23 of the Clarksville area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Charles Stacy Brooks, 40 with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5), and on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Robert M. Moreton II, 37 of the Sabina area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Adam C. Renner, 37 of the Chillicothe area, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Karie C. Price, 32 of Hillsboro, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

