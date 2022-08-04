Child Support Awareness Month proclaimed in Clinton County

The Clinton County commissioners officially proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month. There are about 3,000 child support cases in Clinton County. Through the leadership of the Clinton County Job and Family Services’ (JFS) Child Support Unit and their work with all of the JFS team, the county collects more than $500,000 per month in child support and has consistently collected more than 70 percent of current support orders, according to information included in the wording of the proclamation.

