Ohio’s sales-tax holiday for school supplies/clothing underway

Ohio’s sales tax holiday began at midnight Friday, August 5 and goes to Sunday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

• An item of clothing priced at $75 or less;

• An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and

• An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

For more information regarding the sales tax holiday, please refer to the Department’s Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions available on the Department’s website https://bit.ly/3BHLuq8.

If you have any additional questions regarding this information, please contact the Department at 1-888-405-4039 or e-mail us.