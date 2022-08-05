WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 25 and July 29:

• William Fix, 53, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Fix must have no contact with the incident location, must complete 16 hours of community service, and two years of non-reporting probation.

• Craig Shaver, 44, of Wilmington, two counts of obstructing official business, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $100, assessed $340 court costs. The second obstruction offense was amended from a failure to comply charge.

• Richard M. Smith, 54, of Martinsville, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a trespassing charge.

• Michael Tackett, 42, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a driving under a 12-point suspension charge.

• Derek Crites, 38, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, driving under suspension, $700, assessed $340 court costs. Additional charges of two counts of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Chris Marsden, 60, disorderly conduct.

• Jason Harris, 39, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct.

• Natalie Stanley, 39, of Delaware, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Stanley.

• Shane Helsinger, 26, of Eaton, going 97 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Helsinger.

• Glen Hafer II, 36, of Greenfield, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Hafer.

• Gabriel Bourgoin, 19, of Morrow, going 101 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130 court costs, assessed $170 court costs.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

