1st Battle of the Bands a success

WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington.

The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties.

Executive directors from each local tourism bureaus collaborated and each selected a band to represent their county: Filo Beddoe from Highland County, which fans chose as the winner of the inaugural trophy; Reeking Havoc from Clinton County; and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy of Fayette County.

— — —

Courtesy photos