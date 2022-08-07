Fire suppression foam at Wilmington Air Park blankets hangar, many first responders

WILMINGTON — An apparent malfunction of an automatic fire suppression system utilizing foam caused some scary moments and a mammoth mess Sunday afternoon at the Wilmington Air Park.

Details are sketchy as the scene remains active cleaning the foam out of the hangar in which the foam dropped.

A firefighter (department not known) was trapped in the hangar and in the foam, but another firefighter said he was “OK” shortly before he was brought out on a stretcher — conscious and alert — and transported to the hospital by the Clinton-Highland Fire District.

The News Journal is awaiting confirmation that everyone is accounted for.

The cause of the malfunction is not yet known.

Dozens of first responders and many fire departments observed on the scene included Wilmington, Clinton-Highland, Blanchester-Marion, Washington Court House, Paint Creek, Lynchburg, and Salem Township (Warren County).

At about 5 p.m. the call was put out for all firefighters to exit the hangar so foam could be blown/sprayed outside, according to police scanner traffic.

This story will be updated once officials release further details.

