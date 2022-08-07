UPDATED: News conference set for tomorrow on air park incident; much still unknown

WILMINGTON — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident at a Wilmington Air Park hangar Sunday afternoon in which an automatic fire suppression system deployed a huge mass of foam and caused some scary moments and a mammoth mess.

There were no reports of a fire heard before or during the event.

No further will be released until a news conference slated for 11 a.m. Monday at the air park, announced Pam Bauer, Clinton County Public Information Officer and Health Commissioner.

The scene remained very active at 9 p.m. Sunday with Wilmington Fire Department vehicles and Wilmington Police Department officer on the scene as the state investigated.

Earlier, the News Journal reported that a firefighter (department not known) was trapped in the hangar and in the foam, but another firefighter said he was “OK” shortly before he was brought out on a stretcher — conscious and alert — and transported to the hospital by the Clinton-Highland Fire District.

The News Journal cannot confirm that everyone was accounted for nor if any others were injured.

Dozens of first responders and many fire departments observed on the scene on Sunday included Wilmington, Clinton-Highland, Blanchester-Marion, Chester Township, Washington Court House, Paint Creek, Lynchburg, and Salem Township (Warren County).

At about 5 p.m. the call was put out for all firefighters to exit the hangar so foam could be blown/sprayed outside, according to police scanner traffic.

