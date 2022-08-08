English Club inducts officers

English Club met on August 5 at McCoy’s party house with 20 members in attendance. Our hosts Donna Barnhart and Carolyn Horan decorated the tables with a British flair, and we were served shepherd’s pie family style.

Beth Mitchell, guest speaker from the Clinton County Genealogy Center, shared many interesting details about what can be found in the center to help us find information on our families as we do research. The Genealogy Center is always looking for volunteers, and we were encouraged to participate.

The election and induction of officers was last held in August of 2019, with officers holding those positions as a result of limited meetings during Covid.

The theme selected by incoming president Nancy Williams is “The Heart of it All”

Avonelle Williams our longest club member installed the officers with heart felt references to their duties.

Sunshine – Joan Burge

Treasurer – Sharon Breckel

Asst. Secretary – Judy Sargent

Secretary – Carolyn Horan

Vice President – Donna Barnhart

President – Nancy Williams

Next meeting will be hosted by Connie Townsend at McCoy’s Party house on September 2.

Meeting was adjourned by Nancy.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_williamses.jpg