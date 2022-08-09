Get Fit and ready to roll

Members of Paula Stewart’s Spinning cycling class at Get Fit in Wilmington saluted her upcoming participation in the Race Across the Sky — a prestigious mountain bike race for elite competitors based in Colorado — on Saturday. A feature story on Stewart was published in the Aug. 4 News Journal. She is the assistant swim coach and director of the wellness program at Wilmington College, along with being a certified yoga, Spinning and personal training instructor, and strength and conditioning coach at both WC and Get Fit. Flanking Stewart (center) and attired in “Paula’s Crew” T-shirts are, from left, Cindy Maher, Stephanie Hughes, Kathy Havey, Pam Stephens, Cheryl Roberts, Liz McAllister, Stephenie Ison, Elizabeth Vance and Terri Sandoval.

Members of Paula Stewart’s Spinning cycling class at Get Fit in Wilmington saluted her upcoming participation in the Race Across the Sky — a prestigious mountain bike race for elite competitors based in Colorado — on Saturday. A feature story on Stewart was published in the Aug. 4 News Journal. She is the assistant swim coach and director of the wellness program at Wilmington College, along with being a certified yoga, Spinning and personal training instructor, and strength and conditioning coach at both WC and Get Fit. Flanking Stewart (center) and attired in “Paula’s Crew” T-shirts are, from left, Cindy Maher, Stephanie Hughes, Kathy Havey, Pam Stephens, Cheryl Roberts, Liz McAllister, Stephenie Ison, Elizabeth Vance and Terri Sandoval. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Paula-GetFit-1-.jpg Members of Paula Stewart’s Spinning cycling class at Get Fit in Wilmington saluted her upcoming participation in the Race Across the Sky — a prestigious mountain bike race for elite competitors based in Colorado — on Saturday. A feature story on Stewart was published in the Aug. 4 News Journal. She is the assistant swim coach and director of the wellness program at Wilmington College, along with being a certified yoga, Spinning and personal training instructor, and strength and conditioning coach at both WC and Get Fit. Flanking Stewart (center) and attired in “Paula’s Crew” T-shirts are, from left, Cindy Maher, Stephanie Hughes, Kathy Havey, Pam Stephens, Cheryl Roberts, Liz McAllister, Stephenie Ison, Elizabeth Vance and Terri Sandoval. Submitted photo