Farm to fork family fun: Dinner in Fields coming up soon in Clinton County

UNION TOWNSHIP — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields will be held on Saturday, August 20 at a new, state-of-the-art Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington.

The event will be an opportunity to visit the agricultural facility before it opens for business. And the event itself is the main fundraiser in support of the yearly Leadership Clinton programming which is committed to growing local leaders.

Dinner in the Fields has been popular ever since its beginning at Stokes Berry Farm, regularly drawing an attendance of over 200, said Jonathan McKay, program director of Leadership Clinton.

Dinner in the Fields reflects “a real true Clinton County event,” he remarked.

The main attraction, in addition to the fellowship, is the local food — Clinton County produce and meats and desserts.

The following is the most recent menu for this year, with the local providers or donors noted:

Meats:

• Pork and chicken – Rich Family Meats in Port William (meat grilled on site)

Clinton County Charcuterie Table (appetizer table):

• Cheeses from Happy Cows Creamery, and meats from New Horizon Farm & Dairy

• Cheesy carrot munchers — cheese from Happy Cows Creamery, and carrots

• Peach skewers — peaches from Bickel Family Farms, cheese from Happy Cow Creamery, and ham from Clinton County Junior Fair Division Champion Market Hog raised by Maggie Mathews

• Cucumber bites — cucumber and tomatoes from Bickel Family Farms, and cheese by Happy Cows Creamery

Sides:

• Garden salads with assorted dressings made by Shoelaces Catering

• Summer salad – Romaine lettuce with local strawberries and homemade poppy seed dressing completed with mandarin oranges

• Mustard potato salad – potatoes from McCormick Workhorse Farms

• Watermelon salad – watermelons grown locally, with feta cheese from Happy Cows Creamery and locally grown mint from Shoelaces Catering

• Green Beans from The Murphy Homestead

Corn:

• Sweet corn provided by Schappacher Farms

Bread:

• Cornbread — corn meal donated by Jon Branstrator

Desserts:

• Homemade ice cream made with Happy Cows Creamery milk and flavored milk, and made by Chad McKay

Drinks:

• Tea and lemonade provided by Ohio Living Cape May

• Water provided by Wilmington Savings Bank

Drinks available for purchase — wine from the Main Street Wilmington organization; assorted beers from the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1224; and cider from TinCap

A social hour will begin at 4 p.m., with dinner served at 5 p.m. and the annual “fabulous and fun” pie auction immediately following dinner.

There will be 15 made-from-scratch pies available at auction. The auction supports Leadership Clinton’s Youth Collaborative class that is being brought back after a two-year pandemic pause.

Acoustic guitar player and singer Chase Rosselot will be performing, starting at 4 p.m. through dinner then again after the pie auction. His mother, by the way, makes and donates pies to the auction.

There will be a designated kids area, with things for them to do. There is handicap parking available.

Tickets are $40 and are available for purchase through Monday, Aug. 15 at the Leadership Clinton office at 2333 Rombach Avenue, plus all the Peoples Bank locations in Clinton County, as well as online at www.leadershipclinton.org. For planning purposes, please purchase at your earliest convenience.

The new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility is on 20 acres and includes three buildings, plus a 1-million-gallon liquid fertilizer tank, along with site improvements such as a detention pond. About 6.8 acres are being kept as open space to help maintain the character of the agricultural district.

Leadership Clinton is “a unique community leadership opportunity designed to enhance the development of existing and future leaders for Clinton County. Participants explore critical issues and opportunities with knowledgeable speakers, existing community leaders and effective facilitators, and participate in a variety of experimental activities including a community enhancement team project,” according to its website.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

