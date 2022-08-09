Blanchester native trains to be a U.S. Navy warfighter

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.

At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

Fireman David Bornemann, a native of Blanchester, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be a fire controlman.

As a fire controlman, Bornemann is responsible for helping detect and destroy enemy targets aboard Navy ships.

Bornemann, a 2021 graduate of Little Miami High School in Morrow, joined the Navy 11 months ago.

“I joined to make money and improve my life after the Navy,” said Bornemann.

According to Bornemann, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Blanchester.

“The most important lesson I learned from back home was to never give up,” said Bornemann. “This has helped me succeed both professionally and personally.”

Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp.” They are taught the basic technical knowledge and skills required to be successful in their new careers.

NETC educates and trains those who serve, providing the tools and opportunities which enable life-long learning, professional and personal growth and development, ensuring fleet readiness and mission accomplishment.

Made up of six commands, NETC provides a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

Serving in the Navy means Bornemann is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to national defense because we protect our country from other countries that want to harm us,” said Bornemann.

As Bornemann and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“To me, serving in the Navy means that I get to work and learn for the next five years,” added Bornemann.

David Bornemann is training to help detect and destroy enemy targets aboard Navy ships. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Bornemann.jpg David Bornemann is training to help detect and destroy enemy targets aboard Navy ships.