Be safe, be immune to diseases, infections

Vaccines are needed throughout your lifespan. They help your immune system fight infections faster and more effectively.

When you get a vaccine, it sparks your immune response, helping your body fight off and remember the germ so it can attack if the germ ever invades again.

Since vaccines were introduced, diseases like smallpox, polio, and tetanus that use to kill or disable millions of people are either gone or rarely seen. Other diseases like measles and diphtheria have been reduced up to 99.9%

Thousands of American adults get sick each year from diseases that vaccines can prevent. Adults need to keep their vaccinations up to date because immunity from childhood vaccines can wear off over time.

As you age, you are at risk for different diseases for example, shingles, pneumonia, and influenza.

The CDC recommends all children receive vaccines according to the recommended immunization schedule to provide them maximum protection.

Annual well child visits, with your health care provider, is a good time to discuss vaccines. On time vaccinations throughout childhood helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life threatening diseases.

Remember vaccines strengthen your immune system and help prevent serious diseases. You may need other vaccines based on your age, health conditions, lifestyle, or travel habits.

Learn more about vaccines that may be recommended and talk to your healthcare professional about which vaccines are right for you. The CDC provides a resource about why you should vaccinate, the vaccines you may need, and answers to common questions.

Please see your school district web page for additional vaccination opportunities within your child’s school.

Clinton County Health Department

Call 937-382-7221 for an appointment. Clinic hours are: Tuesday 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.; Wednesday 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.; and Thursday 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Walk-In Wednesdays are 1-4 p.m. for COVID vaccines; no appointment needed.

Sources: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Michaella Quallen is with the Clinton County Health District.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_CC-Health-District.jpg

August National Immunization Awareness Month