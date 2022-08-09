A-bombed trees that still stand

WILMINGTON — Saturday, Aug. 6 was the opening reception of a photography exhibit at Wilmington College titled “Rooted Among the Ashes: Hibakujumoku/The A-Bombed Trees”.

The exhibit consists of photographs of trees that survived the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.

The exhibit will run through December 13, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Meriam R. Hare Quaker Heritage Center gallery inside the Boyd Cultural Arts Center building. The exhibit also includes a video and some audio.

Aug. 6 was the 77th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.