Garden club learns about Kokedama

A demonstration of “Kokedama” was the program for the Aug. 8 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club at First Christian Church. Barbara Myers, OAGC Region 16 Director, was the presenter.

“Kokedama” is a Japanese arrangement in the form of a “moss ball”, the style being a “bridge” between a potted plant and a Japanese bonsai.

Potting soil is used to create a soft ball around the roots of a plant. Soaked sheet moss ($1.25 at the Dollar Store) is squeezed to eliminate excess water and shaped around the potting soil ball in proportion to the size of the plant. Twine-waxed thread or monofilament line will secure the surrounding moss. If the Kokedama is to be place on a flat surface, the bottom needs to be shaped accordingly.

A Kokedama needs to be watered more frequently than a house plant. Place the plant in a shallow bowl of water, or the sink, for 15 minutes and then drain for several hours before placing it back on the container.

The business meeting was called to order. Both the secretary and treasurer reports were approved as read. The 2022-2023 officers were approved: Vicki Trapp, President; Joan Hinman and Cindy Green, Vice Presidents; Judy Stopkotte, Secretary; Nan Kennelly Asst. Secretary; Ann Carr, Treasurer; Mary Thatcher, Asst. Treasurer.

Community Beautification judges Connie Hardie and Ann Kuehn announced that the Residential Award was presented to Nils and Brittany McElroy, 738 Locust St. The commercial award was given to St. Columbkille for its Holy Spirit Garden in recognition of its business of saving souls.

Judy Grosvenor gave the grading score on the recent flower show. While very complimentary, OAGC Judge Jane Atkins gave the club a 75% due to minor technicalities: no map of the flower show area; absence of a junior flower show; and inadequate advertising (at which Ann Kuehn took minor umbrage).

Mary Thatcher reported on the success of the Mary Higgins Garden tour.

Hostess and Committee sign-up sheets for 2022-2023 were available. If a member was unable to attend this meeting, they are asked to call Vicki Trapp to state their preference. If enough members do not sign up for a committee, that committee will be dropped.

Dues must be paid by Aug. 31. Again, if a member was not at the meeting, they need to contact Ann Carr. Any member not paying dues is ineligible.

The next meeting is an individual carry-in lunch at the Cowan Lake Yacht Club, Rt. 73, Waynesville, Sept. 12 at noon.

Barbara Myers, OAGC Region 16 Director, demonstrating “Kokedama.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_garden-club.jpeg Barbara Myers, OAGC Region 16 Director, demonstrating “Kokedama.” Submitted photo