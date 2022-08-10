145th Whitacre family reunion held

The 145th Whitacre family reunion was recently held — on the same Morrow property where the event has been held all 145 years — with 59 members and five guests. They gather at noon and have lunch at 1 p.m. The tradition is to have elected members (president, vice president, treasurer and secretary), and announcements mark births, deaths, marriages, oldest/youngest, and furthest traveled (South Carolina this year).

