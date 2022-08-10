Meeting set to form PAC in support Blanchester Schools earnings tax on ballot

A Political Action Committee (PAC) is forming to help the passage of the Blanchester Local School District earning tax on the November ballot.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 18 in the cafeteria of the Blanchester Municipal Building.

The purpose of this meeting is to come up with a name for the PAC, to appoint a treasurer and to brainstorm ideas on how to pass the Blanchester Local Schools earning tax.

“Everyone is encouraged to attend this very important meeting,” stated Don Gephart in a news release. “Your help is greatly needed to help pass this earning tax. Blanchester children need your help to insure they get a opportunity for a quality education.

He said the next meeting after the PAC papers are signed and accepted by the Clinton County Board of Elections will be to create committees to work on the ideas that were brainstormed from the first meeting.

One of the first committees to be created is to be tasked with raising funds for the PAC. Money will be needed for yard signs, flyers, billboards, newspaper ads and other incurred expenses.

Priorattempt

The district attempted to pass the tax issue in the May 3 primary election, but it failed 598 votes to 563 (52%-48%).

The proposed tax before voters in May was for 1.25% of the earned income of “individuals residing in the school district for six (6) years, beginning January 1, 2023, for the purpose of current expenses and permanent improvements.

Needs of schools

Prior to the May vote, Blanchester Superintendent Randy Dunlap told the News Journal he not only hopes to take the district out of a spending deficit they’re in, but he advises they have identified several needs.

Some of these include fulfilling positions— including a Spanish teacher, which they haven’t had in three years, Dunlap said in April.

These needs also range from getting involved with a transportation management program, concrete repairs, getting new outside lights, updating their security system, and getting new equipment for snow removal.

“We’d use the money to purchase equipment for plows and trucks to make sure the schools remain open,” he said then. “This past winter made us realize we needed that equipment.”

Among other staffing needs they’d fulfill, they would be adding people who would help with the increasing number of students who indicate they have a disability. The district would obtain updated resources for science and social studies services. The money would also be used to increase the need for custodial and maintenance personnel.

“We also want to return some after-school programs. This would help keep an eye on the students, make sure they’re safe, and they have activities to do,” he said.