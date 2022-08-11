Throwback Thursday: Relocating a road

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 9, 1974:

Nationally

‘Nixon resigns; Last Casualty of Watergate’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerald R. Ford ascends to the presidency at the stroke of noon today, a plain man vaulted to power by the scandals that shattered Richard M. Nixon’s administration. He becomes the first president never to face national election, succeeding the first president ever to resign.”

Locally

‘Hinshaw resigns as college president’

“The Board of Trustees of Wilmington College today announced that it had accepted, with great regret, the resignation of the college president, Robert E. Hinshaw, effective at the end of the upcoming 1974-75 academic year. … ‘I look forward to returning to teaching and research in anthropology, a return that would become increasingly difficult the longer I am out of the field’,” he stated in his letter.

Hinshaw assumed office in June 1970; he and his wife and three children came from Lawrence, Kansas, where Hinshaw had been on the faculty of the University of Kansas.

• The final 4-H Home Economics Review of the Clinton County Fair was held and Yvonne Gauche of the Odds N Ends 4-H Club was named overall winner. Kelli Cole of the Stitch, Tac and Sew Club was the model winner. Winners included Joetta Smithson, Janet Putman, Sylvia Ehlerding, Debbie Curtis, Marilyn Ellis, Priscilla Wills, Nancy Dillow, Bambi Thompson, Nanette Irvin, Krystal Wood, Pam Ester, Roslyn Achor, Kim Tolliver, Debbie Hamilton, Brenda Olds, Kathy Hart, Dianne Webb, Kim Current, Barbara Shutts, Shelly Dallas and Susan Bush.

• Sweepstakes winners at the fair pictured were Mrs. Georgianne Randolph of Wilmington, needlework; Mrs. Goldia Tracy of Martinsville, baked goods; and Mrs. Esther Spence of Martinsville, canned goods; 4-H demonstration winners pictured were Scott Williams, Scott Curtis, Craig Curtis, Kerry Gray, Debbie Sewell, Sara Wildoner, Jennifer Williams, Kathy Sewell and Kim Shook.

• Local deaths included: Minor F. “Tommy” Howell, 67, of South Mulberry St., Wilmington; Edward Duncan, 82, of S. Nelson Ave.; Goldie Shaper, 78, of E. Locust St.; Anna Mae Newland, 68, of Hulse St., Sabina; and Lula Baxla, 68, of Arizona and formerly of Clinton County.

A drainage pipe is put in place during work on a road relocation project on 3C Highway near Clarksville in May 1949. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_Pipe.jpg A drainage pipe is put in place during work on a road relocation project on 3C Highway near Clarksville in May 1949. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center