Local Briefs: Fundraisers set after hangar accident; ECHS sets Class of ’92 reunion

Fundraisers created after hangar accident

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created for the family of Tim Law who died Sunday at a Wilmington Air Park hangar during an incident when the facility’s foam fire-suppression system went off and released a massive amount of foam. To view the GoFundMe, visit gf.me/v/c/pcjm/donate-in-memory-of-tim-law .

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, there had been 17 donations, with $1,750 raised on a $2,000 goal.

A second GoFundMe fundraiser was created for area firefighter Dustin Irwin who was injured during the same incident. To view the GoFundMe, visit gf.me/v/c/gfm/kxkjt-firefighter-recovery .

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, there had been 19 donations, with $1,840 raised on a $2,000 goal.

ECHS sets Class of 1992 reunion

East Clinton High School’s class of 1992 will hold its 30-year class reunion on Saturday, October 15 at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, located at 2326 Cherrybend Road.

“We’ll gather, connect, and celebrate from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be a DJ, food, and non-alcoholic drinks provided,” a spokesperson said.

Price is $25 per person. Please RSVP by Oct. 1 using Venmo — search Class of 1992 @astros92 . Include how you would like your name to appear on your name tag in the comments section.

More details can be found on Facebook page “ECHS 1992: Class Reunion”.