Important ag events are upcoming

I hope you are enjoying the cooler, less humid weather like I am. I complain about our very hot/humid weather each year, but I should not complain too much, as our neighbors in the south and southwest have had it much worse than us.

Through some of this unlikable weather, I have been out and about throughout the county this week getting corn yield estimates for a statewide report. At the time of writing my article, I still had several fields to get into, so be watching for next week’s report on what our corn crop could look like going into harvest.

The fact that schools are beginning and there are cooler temperatures reminds me that fall is not far away. That also means a time for field days and other events are beginning to happen.

One that comes to mind is the upcoming SW Ohio Corn Growers Field Day on August 16. The Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, in conjunction with the Fayette County Extension Agronomy Committee, will hold their annual field day at the Fayette County Research and Demonstration Farm, located at 2770 Old Route 38, at the Fayette County Airport.

The field day will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. It is free to attend and will include a free lunch. Certified Crop Advisor credits will also be available for the various sessions of the event.

Topics included during the day’s events will be:

• Energy Contracts for Landowners

• Land Values, Cash Rental Rates, Input Costs, and Budgeting

• Benefits of Soil Health

• Fungicide and Soybean Cyst Nematode, Soybean Research

• Tar Spot – Status, Identification, and Control

• Hot Topics in Corn Production

Additionally, representatives from the National and Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers will give updates on state and national activities the organization has been monitoring and participating in.

Beyond the educational sessions, agricultural equipment, technology, lending, marketing, seed, and chemical companies will be available throughout the event to answer questions and display their newest innovative products.

Recycling of pesticide containers

Another event reminder is the Pesticide Container Recycling Collection Program, which is sponsored by the Clinton County Extension Office with the help of Nutrien Ag Solutions and Rural Recycling Grinding LLC.

We will be accepting empty pesticide containers Friday, August 19 from 8-11 a.m. at the Nutrien Ag Solutions facility located at 6704 E. US Highway 22&3, Wilmington (Melvin location).

Agriculture pesticide containers in the form of jugs, drums up to 55 gallons will be accepted, as well as mini bulks that are cut into 2×2 foot sections with lids, valves, and screws removed.

All containers must be triple rinsed, must be dry, and have loose leaf labels removed, as well as removal of caps off jugs and lids off 55-gallon drums. This will be strictly enforced. If rules are not followed, the containers cannot be accepted.

For more information on both events please contact Tony Nye at (937) 382-0901 or email at [email protected]

Pesticide disposal

The final event I want to remind you of would be the Ohio Department of Agriculture Pesticide Disposal Program for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides. This year, the collections are happening in Van Wert, Erie, and Greene counties.

The Greene County location will be the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, on Tuesday, August 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The pesticide collection and disposal services are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents, and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.

The pesticide collections are sponsored by ODA in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

