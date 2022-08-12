Blanchester accepts funds from state opioid settlement

BLANCHESTER — Village officials accepted part of a statewide settlement related to the opioid crisis.

At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, members agreed to accept an estimated $17,834.05 from the Ohio Opioid Settlement, which will be paid in 18 separate payments.

Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton told the News Journal they’d be receiving $900 for the next 18 years.

A state bulletin from State Auditor Keith Faber indicates the state reached an $808,000,000 agreement with “the three largest distributors of opioids.”

The state has also developed the OneOhio plan, “a mechanism to ensure that any money from a negotiated settlement is distributed fairly to the communities hit hardest by the opioid crisis,” according to the bulletin.

The settlement agreement allocates 30% to local governments, 55% to a foundation that will distribute funds to “projects”, and 15% to the Ohio Attorney General’s office as counsel for the state.

Mayor John Carman told the News Journal that the money would be going to a fund for the Blanchester Police Department.

“We’re fortunate to be getting something after we spent a lot of time and energy fighting the drug crisis,” said Carman. “Anything we can get is appreciated.”

Houghton advised it will be helpful; he isn’t sure yet how they’ll use the money, but it will be used to help deal with drug-related issues.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

