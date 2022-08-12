Trial delayed due to attorney’s injury

WILMINGTON — An alleged child predator’s trial date was pushed back due to his attorney being injured.

On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck agreed to move the bench trial for Ethan Lakes to November 3.

Lakes’s attorney, Anthony Baker, advised the court that he was late to attend the hearing due to knee injury he suffered on Wednesday.

“The court is concerned about (Baker’s) stamina and ability to perform his responsibilities to the best of his ability under these circumstances,” according to court documents.

Lakes, 23, of Blanchester, was indicted in January 2021 on one charge of alleged gross sexual imposition and one charge of alleged importuning — both felony 3 offenses.

He has been out on bond since March 2021.

The importuning charge alleges that when the defendant was 15 years old, he solicited a 7-year-old child to engage in sexual activity with him. The gross sexual imposition charge alleges the defendant had sexual contact with the child.

The time period listed in the indictment paperwork is the same for both charges, May 1, 2014 to Sept. 1, 2014.

