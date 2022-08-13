‘Sweet 70’ for WHS Class of ‘70

Editor’s Note: Due to a production error, the accompanying photo ran too small in print/was cropped incorrectly when it was originally published, so we are re-running it. We apologize for the error.

Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 70th birthdays on August 6, 2022 at a party held at the American Legion Post in Wilmington, which was hosted by Charline and Michael Boyle.

Decorations for the festivities included happy birthday balloons, large “70” balloons, and bouquets of daisies, which was the class flower.

The delicious appetizers, the bountiful catered buffet provided by McCoy’s Catering, and the 70th birthday cake were appreciated by all of those in attendance.

A video presentation of deceased class members, created by classmate Dale Nagle, played throughout the evening on the memorial table, which was adorned with a pink August Lily bouquet, a pair of ceramic doves, and a circular-cut container candle.

Entertainment for the evening was a selection of vocal solos such as “New York, New York”, “Cabaret”, and “People” sung by classmate Wendy Leonard Berlanti.

In the front row are: Cindy Oss Shivers, Kathy Bumgarner, Kay Wollenslegel Fisher, Melanie Rhoades Massie, Martha Greene Insko, Pam Clevenger Pogue, Lou Ann Minton Beem, Renita Stephenson Cook, Richard King, Paula Vest Homan, and Sharon McConnell Dome; second row: Marci Swindler Ingram, Louise Damron Fancis, Claudia Wallace Fowler, Larry Fisher, Wendy Leonard Berlanti, Charline Spurgeon Boyle, Cathy Shorts Miller, Daryl Siders, Kirby Tolliver, Darrell Wilt, Kathy McLaughlin Thompson, Cassandra (Sandi) Powers Rinehart, and Bob Simpson; third row: Jacqueline Rericha Rhoads, Michael Graham, Susan Elfring, Kevi Carr Jones, Paulette Jenkins Downing, Debbie Rudy Mabry, Bobbie Faye Robinson Howard, Leslie Farquhar Rhoads; and, back row: Sherm Smith, Dale Nagle, Dale Brown, Rachael Boyd, Jim Roush, Becky Haddix Ostermeier, and Ronnie Pierson. Those who attended but are not pictured are Bill Koons, Robyn Adair Lewton, and Jack Starin. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_New-Journal-Pic-3.jpg In the front row are: Cindy Oss Shivers, Kathy Bumgarner, Kay Wollenslegel Fisher, Melanie Rhoades Massie, Martha Greene Insko, Pam Clevenger Pogue, Lou Ann Minton Beem, Renita Stephenson Cook, Richard King, Paula Vest Homan, and Sharon McConnell Dome; second row: Marci Swindler Ingram, Louise Damron Fancis, Claudia Wallace Fowler, Larry Fisher, Wendy Leonard Berlanti, Charline Spurgeon Boyle, Cathy Shorts Miller, Daryl Siders, Kirby Tolliver, Darrell Wilt, Kathy McLaughlin Thompson, Cassandra (Sandi) Powers Rinehart, and Bob Simpson; third row: Jacqueline Rericha Rhoads, Michael Graham, Susan Elfring, Kevi Carr Jones, Paulette Jenkins Downing, Debbie Rudy Mabry, Bobbie Faye Robinson Howard, Leslie Farquhar Rhoads; and, back row: Sherm Smith, Dale Nagle, Dale Brown, Rachael Boyd, Jim Roush, Becky Haddix Ostermeier, and Ronnie Pierson. Those who attended but are not pictured are Bill Koons, Robyn Adair Lewton, and Jack Starin. Courtesy photo | Linda Rinehart