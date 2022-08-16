Local Briefs: Wilmington school board sets next meeting; CCCAP meeting upcoming

You-Turn schedules graduation

A graduation ceremony honoring the newest graduates of the You-Turn Recovery Drug Court Docket will be held 7 p.m. Friday, August 19 at the Dove Church, 1499 Rombach Avenue in Wilmington.

Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck and the You-Turn Recovery Treatment Team cordially invite the public to the ceremony.

Interested people can RSVP Drug Court Supervision Officer Jessica Harrington by emailing [email protected] or by phoning 937-382-8686, ext. 1137.

WCS board sets next meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, August 22 in the Library/Media Center at Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting.

If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

CAP sets next meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.