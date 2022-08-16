WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between August 8 and August 12:

• Joey Williamson, 45, of New Vienna, child endangerment, sentenced to 240 days in jail (180 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $170 court costs. Williamson must take part in supervised probation. Williams must take part in driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Tristan Webster, 39, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, O.V.I., sentenced to 270 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Aug. 10, 2022-Aug. 9, 2023, fined $575, assessed $340 court costs. Webster must take part in supervised probation. Driving privileges granted effective August 25. The charge was amended from a falsification charge. Additional charges of expired plates and driving under suspension-failed to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Timothy Carpenter, 38, of Marysville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Aug. 4, 2022-Aug. 3, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Carpenter must take part in supervised probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective August 18. Additional charges of O.V.I., driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and a speeding offensive were dismissed.

• James Crye, 48, of Trenton, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Aug. 11, 2022-Aug. 10, 2023, fined $375, assessed $170 court costs. Crye must take part in supervised probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective August 25. The license was released to Crye by order of the Judge.

• Jean Estrada, 35, of Washington Court House, domestic violence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (50 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Estrada must take part in supervised probation and must have no contact with the victim. A no contact order was issued.

• Timothy Whitworth, 51, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Whitworth must take part in supervised probation. A second disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Jacob Schiessler, 35, of Dayton, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Domencia Flores, 21, of Sandusky, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Flores.

• Matthew Greene, 28, of Charleston, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Greene.

